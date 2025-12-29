PENGERANG, Dec 29 — A 32-year-old e-hailing driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with four counts of dangerous driving causing three deaths, as well as possession of contraband cigarettes in October.

The accused, Loo Chun Hai, who uses a wheelchair, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin.

According to three charge sheets, Loo, who is currently unemployed, allegedly drove a Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle (SUV) dangerously, resulting in the deaths of three male youths.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Hafizhan Hanafi Norhaizal, 21; Fazrizal Izuan Zuhaimi, 20; and Muhammad Abdul Khalid Ab Rashid, 19.

The incident allegedly occurred at Kilometre (KM) 56 of the E22 Senai-Desaru Highway (SDE22) in Kota Tinggi at 11.45am on October 11.

Loo was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

He also pleaded not guilty to knowingly possessing prohibited items, namely 24 cartons of various types of contraband cigarettes, or 4,800 cigarettes, valued at RM3,894.

The items are subject to duty upon importation under Regulation 10 of the Customs Regulations (Method of Valuation 1999).

For the acts committed at the same time and location, Loo was charged under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The offence is punishable under Section 135(1)(i)(aa) of the same act, which carries a penalty of up to 20 times the amount of customs duty or RM500,000, whichever is higher, or a maximum prison sentence of five years, or both, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Nor Ayu Hidayah Mohd Safri proposed bail of RM25,000 for all charges.

However, Loo’s counsel K. Sarawanan objected, saying his client is unable to work due to injuries sustained during the accident. He added that Loo also supports his 60-year-old mother and his brother and sister.

“The accused is still undergoing follow-up treatment for his injuries and will soon undergo surgery. His mother, who is also his guarantor, works at a hair salon and earns RM2,000 a month,” he told the court.

The court allowed bail of RM15,000 and set February 6 for mention and submission of documents.

The three-vehicle accident on October 11, reported earlier, claimed the lives of three youths, with two vehicles catching fire at KM56, SDE22 in Kota Tinggi.

A burnt Toyota Fortuner involved in the accident was found to be carrying contraband cigarettes, while the driver suffered serious injuries. The driver and two passengers of a Volkswagen Golf died from their injuries.