TELUK INTAN, May 14 – The driver of the lorry involved in a crash that killed nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) policemen on Jalan Sungai Manik-Sungai Lampam has been remanded for four days, New Straits Times reported.

The remand order, issued under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was granted by Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman following an application by Hilir Perak police chief Assistant Commissioner Bakri Zainal Abidin.

The order is effective from today until Saturday as investigations proceed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

The 45-year-old suspect appeared in court around 8.50am wearing a black shirt and dark blue tracksuit.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay clarified there was no ketum found in the lorry that crashed into the FRU vehicle and the driver’s urine was negative for drugs.

He said the 45-year-old lorry driver had a criminal record of six previous cases, one for drugs, one for rape and four for theft.

However, he said all these cases have already been tried in court and sentencing was passed down.

Earlier this morning, the final honours for nine personnel were completed in accordance with Royal Malaysia Police ceremonial protocols at the FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam in Ipoh.

Nine members of the FRU were killed, while two others sustained injuries, when a lorry carrying stones collided with an FRU truck transporting 15 personnel yesterday.

Yesterday, Bakri said preliminary investigations suggested that a steering wheel failure was believed to have caused the accident.