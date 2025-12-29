ALOR SETAR, Dec 29 — Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the controversy over his use of the title “doctor” (Dr) has been settled.

He said this follows clarification provided by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

“I believe the MMC has already explained the matter,” he told Berita Harian (BH) after a working visit to the Kedah Youth and Sports Complex here today.

“My main focus now is on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to ensure the government’s aspirations are translated into meaningful outcomes for the development of our sports and youth,” he stated.

On December 24, the MMC clarified that medical graduates may use the title “doctor” to reflect their academic qualifications, even if they are not registered as medical practitioners with the council.

However, as reported by BH, the university where Taufiq completed his studies — Universitas Islam Bandung — is not recognised by the government, the MMC or the Malaysian Qualifications Agency.

The minister said he now wishes to concentrate on his primary responsibilities.

“It is time for us to move forward and get on with the work. I ask for the space and time needed so that we can continue to progress and ensure youth development and sports protection are further strengthened,” he told BH.