KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — MACC’s investigation into suspected corruption in Malaysian Army procurement projects is now focused on the flow of funds into the accounts of a senior Army officer under investigation.

According to sources, MACC conducted search operations at the Malaysian Armed Forces offices at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) as well as at the suspect’s official residence, beginning around 5 pm and continuing until midnight.

“The search did not result in the seizure of any cash. However, MACC confiscated several high-value luxury items, including watches and handbags believed to be linked to the investigation,” the source said.

The officer, who was scheduled to give a statement at MACC headquarters yesterday, was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains under treatment and has yet to be questioned.

Investigations are ongoing, with key witnesses, including contractors who secured Army projects, being called to assist the probe.

“So far, MACC has recorded statements from five company owners, and a total of 10 witnesses have been called,” the source said.

MACC is also investigating about 40 companies suspected of involvement in bribery, with the probe being carried out in phases.

The commission is expected to widen the investigation to examine financial flows, project procurement, and connections between individuals and companies, in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Last Tuesday, MACC officers visited Mindef, focusing on projects executed through open tenders and under Army Responsibility Centres (PTJ).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“Today, MACC officers conducted searches at several companies believed to be involved to obtain documents and evidence related to the case,” he said.

He also confirmed that six bank accounts held by the suspect and family members have been frozen as part of the investigation.

The senior Army officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the probe.