KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has dismissed claims that she was responsible for the political downfall of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, saying the allegations were baseless and did not affect her emotionally.

According to Berita Harian, Rosmah said she chose not to care about accusations frequently directed at her by certain parties, stressing that those closest to her — including family members and close friends — knew the truth behind the negative narratives built by outsiders.

“I don’t care because all those accusations are not true,” she was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Berita Harian during an interview at her residence here yesterday, Rosmah appeared calm and said her priority now was to remain strong for the sake of her family as they faced a difficult period.

However, she said she was deeply saddened by the reaction of some quarters, particularly political leaders, whom she claimed appeared to celebrate her family’s suffering following Najib’s conviction in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

“What is saddening is when there are people who seem happy over the hardship and trials faced by our family,” she said, referring to reports of cheers by some political figures after Najib was found guilty.

“No matter how much hatred they have towards Najib and me, I feel it is unnecessary for anyone to rejoice over our suffering,” she told the Malay daily.

For the record, Najib was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and fined more than RM11 billion in relation to the case.

Rosmah reportedly said that she had chosen to focus her life on her family and to leave matters to the will of Allah, expressing hope that justice and truth would prevail in the future.

During the interview, she openly acknowledged that Najib’s current predicament was closely linked to political manoeuvring, adding that her role as a wife was now to provide moral support through prayer.

“Everyone knows what is happening today is because of politics. As a wife, my main responsibility now is to continue supporting him through prayer,” she was quoted as saying.

Rosmah said her daily routine now revolved around caring for her grandchildren and spending time with close friends and relatives, whom she described as her strongest support system.

Despite the challenges, she said she continued to project a calm image, adding that this was what Najib himself wanted.

“I know that is what he wants. I have to be strong for our family. If anything, he is more upset about the false stories that are being spread,” she said.

Rosmah also revealed that Najib’s greatest regret was missing important moments in the lives of his grandchildren.

“There are many milestones that he has missed. That is what we regret the most,” she said, adding that the children often asked about their grandfather and that the family tried their best to protect them.

Last Friday, Najib was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined RM11.38 billion after being found guilty on 25 charges involving abuse of power and money laundering amounting to RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

The court found him guilty of four charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act and 21 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.