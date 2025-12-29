KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The PAS Tasek Gelugor Youth Wing has called on the party’s central leadership to make a decisive move and sever all ties with Bersatu at every level, Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

The movement also urged PAS to take appropriate action against all appointments involving Bersatu members in states administered under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Mohamad Ikhwan Afiq Mohamad Anwar, head of the PAS Tasek Gelugor Youth Wing, reportedly said that the party should contest and reclaim all parliamentary and state assembly seats won by Bersatu under the PN and PAS banners in previous general and state elections.

“This action is justifiable and fair in light of the treacherous and backstabbing moves by Bersatu at the national level and in Perlis, where they allegedly conspired to topple Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Ikhwan Afiq added that it was time for PAS to act decisively against Bersatu for what he described as repeated betrayals.

“This is not the first time such incidents have occurred, yet PAS has always shown magnanimity in defending the larger agenda of ummah unity,” he told Berita Harian.

He alleged that Bersatu had never been sincere in the alliance and merely used PAS as a stepping stone to win elections and gain political advantage.

“Therefore, on behalf of grassroots members at all levels, the PAS Tasek Gelugor Youth Wing urges PAS central leadership to take firm and comprehensive action to sever ties with Bersatu immediately,” he added.