TELUK INTAN, May 14 — Residents have claimed that narrow roads and lack of traffic lights along Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam are among the factors contributing to the frequent fatal accidents in the area.

Sungai Lampam Kanan Federal Village Development and Security Committee chairman Mohammed Nadzri Mat Taib said the many lorries carrying sand and stones plying the route increase the risk of accidents.

“These lorry drivers drive fast. In several incidents, lorries skidded and fell into ditches at the exact location. This area has various facilities nearby, such as irrigation canals, a kindergarten, access roads to villages, and food stalls.

“Therefore, it has many intersections for villagers to enter and exit...while going to work or sending their children to school,” he told Bernama.

Mohammed Nadzri claimed that the lorry drivers often rush to complete trips to nearby construction sites.

“I’ve raised this issue in meetings to discuss what can be done—perhaps widening the road. There is also a small bridge crossing the irrigation canal, and it becomes hazardous when vehicles pass each other there,” he said.

Mohammed Nadzri acknowledged that the authorities periodically carried out patrols and law enforcement, which he claimed had little impact on the lorry activities.

Meanwhile, a villager, Mustafa Rahman, 50, said the route that claimed the lives of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel yesterday is used by lorries transporting sand or stones, believed to be headed to Selangor.

“They drive at high speed. I don’t dare to send my children to school on a motorcycle.

“Perhaps accidents happen because this road lacks warning, speed limit signs, and no traffic lights,” he said.

He said plans to widen the road had been approved, but they were told the application was frozen.

“We hope it will be resumed to prevent more lives from being lost,” he added.

At 8.50 am yesterday, nine FRU personnel were killed en route to Ipoh from Teluk Intan after their vehicle was rammed by a lorry carrying stones. — Bernama