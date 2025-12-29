SINGAPORE, Dec 29 — A 39-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested at Singapore’s northern border after authorities found more than 3kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice during checks at Woodlands Checkpoint, in a case that crosses the city-state’s capital punishment thresholds for drug importation.

According to a joint statement issued today by Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the man was flagged for enhanced screening on the evening of December 22 after information from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

The centre uses advance traveller information and data analytics to identify high-risk travellers before they arrive in Singapore.

A total of seven bundles believed to contain controlled drugs were uncovered during the checks. The authorities said the haul comprised about 3,272g of cannabis and 1,709g of Ice — another name for methamphetamine.

The seized drugs were valued at more than S$237,000 (RM750,000) and could have sustained the addiction of about 1,440 abusers for a week, the statement added.

Under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, importing or exporting more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis can attract the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.