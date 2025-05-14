IPOH, May 14 — Three Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel killed in Tuesday’s accident in Teluk Intan were laid to rest early this morning.

Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33, was buried at the Kampung Kepayang Muslim Cemetery here at 4.50 am.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin attended the funeral with about 100 people, comprising family members and friends.

The funeral was conducted according to Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) funeral honours. Noor Hisam presented the national flag to Damarrulan’s mother, Suriati Omar.

Meanwhile, the remains of Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46, were laid to rest at the Taman Meru Muslim Cemetery here at about 5.08 am.

Mohd Roslan, from Jengka, Pahang, is survived by his wife, Nur Aini Samiun, 44, and three children aged between 13 and 6.

The remains of Corporal Amiruddin Zabri, 38, were brought to his home in Kampung Sungai Itek, Gopeng. He was laid to rest after Subuh prayers.

Meanwhile, the funeral for Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28, is expected to be held at 10 am in Lunas, Kedah.

The remains of Corporal Nurit Ak Pandak, 34, and Sergeant Perumal a/l Sugunanathan, 44, will be laid to rest later today — Nurit in Kampung Batu Berangkai, Kampar at 11 am, and Perumal at the Buntong Crematorium in the afternoon.

The final honours for nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel killed in Tuesday’s accident in Teluk Intan were completed at 3.46 am following PDRM’s ceremonial protocols at the FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam here. — Bernama