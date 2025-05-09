KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied viral allegations that a senior MACC officer had allegedly pressured the now-missing Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh to settle divorce matters with her husband during an investigation.

In denying the allegations in a viral TikTok video, the MACC said its internal investigation confirmed this officer was not involved in the investigation related to Ling and “has never met her”.

“The said officer has lodged a police report and filed an official complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the video, which he described as defamatory and malicious,” the MACC said in a statement today.

“He strongly denies all accusations and has left the matter to the relevant authorities for further investigation into the individual responsible for spreading the false claims,” it added.

“MACC urges the public not to spread unverified or slanderous information, as it can mislead the public and disrupt the ongoing police investigation, which is currently being treated as a missing persons case.”

Ling was scheduled to appear at the MACC headquarters on April 9 to assist in investigations in a money laundering case, but disappeared after her ride via the e-hailing app Grab was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

Her lawyer filed a police report on the same day when she did not show up at the MACC headquarters.

Ling has been missing for exactly one month now, and no ransom demand has been made.

Police are currently investigating her disappearance, and the MACC previously said it has given full cooperation to the police for the probe.

