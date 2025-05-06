KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The e-hailing driver ferrying Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on April 9 claims he was made to end the ride in the app just moments before she was forcibly removed from his vehicle by individuals posing as police officers.

“I was forced to press ‘complete job’ before my MyKad and driving licence were taken by people claiming to be police officers, after which the woman was forced out of the car and taken into one of the vehicles,” said the driver known only as Kok, 55, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

The incident took place at 2pm on April 9, when Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, allegedly abducted by individuals in three cars.

Kok said he had picked Ling up from Velocity Tower in Cheras and was en route to MACC Putrajaya when the incident occurred.

They didn’t speak much during the ride, though Ling made a phone call that Kok could not hear clearly.

Near the MACC building, three cars suddenly appeared from the front, back, and side, boxing in his vehicle and cutting off the route.

“Two men and a woman got out of two of the cars — the third remained shut. The men wore police vests, and the woman was in what looked like a police uniform. She came up to my car and told me the woman (Ling) needed to be detained to assist in an investigation based on a police report,” he said.

At first, Ling refused to get out, but the woman in uniform tried to pull her from the car.

“Then the two men explained it was an arrest and said they were just taking her to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

“That’s when she finally agreed. She paid me RM100 for the ride, and they forced me to press the ‘complete job’ button,” Kok said.

They also took his MyKad, driver’s licence, and phone number before leaving the scene.

Kok said he later lodged a police report and couldn’t work for two weeks while waiting for a replacement licence.

Yesterday, the media reported that police are investigating whether Ling was taken by real police or individuals impersonating officers, based on testimony from Kok.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that they are aware of allegations that Ling was abducted by people wearing police vests and said investigations are ongoing.

He added that CCTV footage from the scene is also part of the investigation.

Ling remains missing, with police confirming no ransom demands have been received.