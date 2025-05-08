KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Authorities strongly believed Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) witness Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, who was abducted last month, is still in the country and alive.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said official immigration records showed that Ling last departed Malaysia for Singapore in January.

“As of now, there is no departure movement based on official channels. We believe she is still in the country based on immigration records.

“I am also confident she is still alive for the time being,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Headquarters here.

When asked if there was a possibility of Ling staging her own abduction, Rusdi did not rule it out.

“It’s possible (that she staged her abduction). There are many possibilities.

"Whatever it is, we will eliminate these possibilities one by one (in our investigation)," he said.

Rusdi also said closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) obtained by investigators also revealed there were in fact five vehicles involved in Ling’s abduction, not three initially.

He also confirmed three of the vehicles involved during the interception were using cloned numbers plates.

“We have spoken to the original vehicle owners and they have confirmed that they were in possession of their vehicles at the time of the incident,” he said.

Rusdi also said CCTV footage obtained from Ling’s departure point showed her to be in a calm and collected manner.

“She also showed no sign of struggle and cooperated during the incident,” he said.

As for claims that Ling has been abducted by uniformed personnel, Rusdi confirmed two of the suspects were wearing police vests based on CCTV footages and were therefore impostors.

He said police believed at least eight suspects were involved in Ling’s abduction, namely the five drivers of the vehicles involved and three who disembarked from the intercepting vehicles.

“However during operations, these vests are often not worn in order to conceal our identity or else it could jeopardise the operation entirely.

“I can also confirm that there were no sanctioned police operations at the time of the incident, making it highly possible that Ling’s abductors had worn the vests to masquerade and mislead,” he said.

He also disclosed a photofit of one of the suspects had been drawn but poorly rendered, therefore remained unhelpful as of now.

On April 9, Ling was en route to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to have her statement recorded when her e-hailing ride was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

She subsequently failed to appear, prompting her lawyer to file a police report regarding her disappearance on the same day.

No ransom demand has been made in connection with her disappearance to date.