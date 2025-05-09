KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The family of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh today expressed more doubts about the theory that she had planned her own abduction one month ago, calling this a “smokescreen” for the police’s alleged delay during the early stages of investigation on her disappearance.

Speaking on behalf of the family, lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo disputed the theory that Ling could have staged her own disappearance, questioning why she would go missing just days after filing a court challenge against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Surely the police are aware that Pamela is a mother of three, one of whom suffers from a serious medical condition requiring regular treatment, failing which it could be fatal if not treated promptly. Are the police seriously suggesting she abandoned her child knowing the consequences?

“Also, why not disappear earlier — instead of duly attending not less than nine times for MACC questioning?

“Why disappear two days after filing a Judicial Review application against the MACC, wherein she has detailed her allegations of abuse of power?” Sangeet asked in a brief statement on the one-month anniversary of Ling’s April 9 disappearance.

Sangeet said the police have not given any basis for the theory that Ling may have staged her own disappearance, claiming that this theory appears to be an attempt to shift focus away from the alleged delay or ignoring of critical investigative steps in the crucial early days.

Sangeet also raised questions on whether the police had investigated the vehicles — including those using cloned number plates — which were used during Ling’s abduction while she was on the way to the MACC’s Putrajaya headquarters on April 9.

“Were CCTV recordings from her Cheras temporary residence, checked to determine if she was being followed? Were toll records reviewed to identify the movement of those vehicles and trace the RFID or TNG cards used?” she said.

“The family deserves proper updates from the authorities. And should not have to rely on fragmented media reports to piece together what should be transparently shared with them.

“We also call on relevant ministers to speak up. How many more need to go missing in this country before serious action is taken?” she asked.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was asked about the possibility that Ling had staged her own abduction and said police have not ruled out this possibility.

Rusdi had yesterday also spoken about closed circuit television footage (CCTV) from Ling’s departure point and also CCTV footage that showed the involvement of five vehicles in her abduction.

Ling had been scheduled to appear at the MACC headquarters on April 9 for investigations in a money laundering case, but disappeared after her ride via the e-hailing app Grab was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

Her lawyer filed a police report on the same day after she failed to appear at the MACC headquarters.

To date, no ransom demand has been made in relation to Ling’s disappearance.