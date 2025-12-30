PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) released the Compendium of Environment Statistics, Malaysia 2025, today.

The average maximum temperatures recorded at 42 meteorological stations showed a decline at 33 stations, ranging from 0.1 to 1.3 degrees Celsius, while two stations registered a slight increase throughout 2024.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Chuping Station recorded the highest at 32.0 degrees Celsius, while Cameron Highlands recorded the lowest at 17.0 degrees Celsius.

The report said 22 stations recorded an increase in annual rainfall, with rises ranging from 51.0 mm to 2,230.9 mm. Kapit Station recorded the highest total rainfall of 5,624.0 mm, while the lowest was recorded at Kuala Pilah Station with 1,704.3 mm.

“In general, the diverse impacts of global climate change in 2024 included a sharp rise in flood incidents across Malaysia, totalling 1,345 cases compared to 809 the previous year.

“Sarawak recorded the highest incidence with 459 cases, followed by Terengganu (199) and Kedah (101),” he said.

The report also highlighted an increase in clinical waste, which rose by 11.8 percent in 2024 following two consecutive years of decline.

He said the total volume increased to 46,700 metric tonnes, compared to 41,800 metric tonnes in 2023.

“The largest volume of clinical waste was generated in Selangor (11,800 metric tonnes), followed by Kuala Lumpur (5,100 metric tonnes) and Sarawak (5,000 metric tonnes),” he said.

The Compendium of Environment Statistics, Malaysia 2025 provides environmental statistics across six components: Environmental Conditions and Quality; Natural Resources and their Use; Waste; Extreme Events and Disasters; Human Settlements and Environmental Health; and Environmental Engagement, Management and Protection.

This statistical compilation is based on the United Nations’ Framework for the Development of Environment Statistics, 2013. — Bernama