BATU PAHAT, Dec 30 — A cook from Kampung Parit Lahak here is making a concerted effort to ensure that nasi gaul, a traditional rice dish of the Indonesian Banjar community, does not fade into obscurity.

Mohd Ariffin Ibrahim, 60, said he has handed down the family’s generations-old recipe for nasi gaul to his fourth child Nursyahira Hanis, 27, who now works as a chef in Johor Bahru.

He said the move is aimed at ensuring the dish does not become extinct as its relatively complex preparation process has led to it being cooked less frequently.

“Nasi gaul is not easy to prepare and requires great attention to detail, starting with cooking basmati rice using chicken, beef or mutton stock. Various spices are added to the dish, and Banjar-style pickles are also prepared as the main accompaniment.

“I shared its recipe with my daughter so that others will also come to know about this dish,” he told Bernama when met recently.

Mohd Ariffin said in the past, nasi gaul was a staple dish among the Banjar community and was commonly served at feasts and communal events, including weddings, but is now prepared only on special occasions.

He said the dish is known as nasi gaul because it is eaten by mixing the rice with Banjar pickles made from sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, chillies and grilled shrimp paste, and is served with boiled chicken or meat and dalca gravy.

Johor-based cook Mohd Ariffin Ibrahim shows ‘nasi gaul’, a traditional Banjar rice dish increasingly forgotten due to its complex preparation. — Bernama pic

At present, he said, the dish is prepared only upon request for feasts or large gatherings as few people today still possess the skills to cook the traditional dish.

The Banjar community in Malaysia traces its roots to Banjarmasin in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

According to Mohd Ariffin, nasi gaul was once popular among the Banjar community in Johor, Selangor and Perak. — Bernama