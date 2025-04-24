KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Any objections or appeals filed by PKR leaders over the party’s branch-level elections will be reviewed by the relevant internal committees before any further action is taken, said the party’s Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

According to Berita Harian (BH), she said all complaints would first be assessed by the Complaints Committee, chaired by Datuk Ahmad Kassim, while appeals will be reviewed by the Appeals Committee, led by Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar.

“Any objection, complaint, or appeal related to nominations, campaigning, or election results must be submitted officially through the JPP channels, accompanied by clear evidence and a processing fee.

“The findings and recommended actions from both committees will then be submitted to the central JPP for a final decision,” she told BH today.

So far, at least four PKR leaders who lost at the branch level in the party elections held since April 11 have submitted appeals through the committee.

Yesterday, PKR strategy director Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, who was defeated in the contest for the Johor Baru branch chief position, officially lodged an objection with the JPP.

Akmal, who is also deputy minister of energy transition and water transformation, lost his seat as division chief. He was defeated by Johor Youth Chief Mohamad Taufiq Ismail, in what many saw as a surprise upset.

Several other defeated leaders have also taken similar action, including PKR communications director Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya) and PKR deputy information chief Chua Wei Kiat (Selayang).

Sungai Siput MP, Kesavan Subramaniam, has also decided to submit a formal appeal to the JPP following his narrow defeat in the Sungai Siput branch.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who lost by a margin of 68 votes to director and actor Datuk Afdlin Shauki, has hinted at the possibility of using official channels to raise concerns related to the outcome.

Dr Zaliha, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), explained that if the issues raised involve the election process, a decision can be made at the JPP level.

However, if the matter involves disciplinary issues, she said it may be referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

She added that issues concerning party membership would be referred to the Office of the Secretary-General, and if necessary, could be brought to the Central Leadership Council (MPP) for further consideration.