KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A bus driver involved in the crash that killed a Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student said he did not realise another bus in front had stopped.

According to the New Straits Times, Kubang Pasu district police chief Superintendent Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim confirmed that statements from both drivers involved in the incident have been recorded.

“The driver admitted he did not realise the bus ahead had stopped. The investigation papers will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor once the probe is complete,” he was quoted saying.

The 32-year-old driver, who rear-ended the other bus, tested negative for drugs following a urine screening.

Both drivers have been released after cooperating with investigators.

A post-mortem revealed that the victim, 22-year-old Manarina Hasya Muhamad Karim, died from cardiac contusions caused by blunt force trauma.

The examination, carried out at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Star, found bruising on her heart caused by the crash.

Initial investigations found that the first bus had stopped to pick up passengers when it was rear-ended by the second bus, pinning the victim against a barrier.