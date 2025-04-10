JOHOR BARU, April 10 — A 20-year-old unemployed youth and an 18-year-old accessory shop assistant claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to trafficking three men for the purpose of labour exploitation in Malaysia and Myanmar between late 2024 and February this year.

The two accused, Jasper Yap En Wai and Desmond Ang Whei Cheng, made the plea after the charge was read out by a court interpreter in Mandarin before Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

According to the prosecution, the two accused face two charges of jointly achieving the intention to traffic in two men, aged 18 and 20, for the purpose of labour exploitation by deception.

The act was committed at a restaurant in Taman Maju Jaya here between early December 2024 and February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Yap faces another charge of trafficking a 21-year-old man for the purpose of labour exploitation by deception.

The act was committed in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar between February 7 and 14, 2025.

Both accused were charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom 2007) read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a 20-year prison sentence and a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Kodesviary prosecuted, while Ang was represented by his counsel Mohammad Muzzamil Mohammad Hairiri. Yap was unrepresented.

Kodesviary in his prosecution requested that no bail be granted against Yap because the accused is also facing additional charges under the same Section at the Batu Pahat Sessions Court against a different victim with a bail of RM20,000 for each charge.

However, he later requested that bail be offered at RM60,000 for each charge if the court grants bail at its discretion, with additional conditions.

Both accused in their appeals requested that their bail amount be reduced because the amount is too high and they did not have a regular income.

Ang said he also supports his younger sister, who is still in school, and his elderly grandmother. In addition, his wife is also pregnant and due to give birth next month.

The court then imposed bail of RM24,000 to Yap for each charge, while RM15,000 was imposed on Ang for each charge.

The court set May 21, 2025, for mention of the case, the submission of documents and the appointment of a counsel for Yap.