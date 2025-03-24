GEORGE TOWN, March 24 — Penang police have arrested four individuals, including a married couple, and seized various types of drugs, worth more than RM6.6 million, in a series of raids conducted across the state, from Saturday to yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad today said the arrests were the result of efforts by the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), which successfully dismantled two drug syndicates through public tip-offs and intelligence gathering.

In the first case, he said that police arrested two local men and seized 1,938 packets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder weighing 38.8 kilogrammes (kg), 24 packets of heroin weighing 6.8 kg, 0.946 kg of syabu, and 50.4 grams of ketamine, with an estimated total value of RM6.5 million.

“The operation, conducted from 3 pm on Saturday to 10 am yesterday, involved raids at three separate locations. The first suspect, a 27-year-old lorry driver, was arrested in Juru, Bukit Mertajam, where a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of various types of drugs,” he said, at a press conference.

He added that police later apprehended a 20-year-old unemployed man near the first arrest location, before raiding his residence in Mak Mandin, where more drugs were found.

Hamzah said that both suspects tested negative for drugs, but had prior criminal and drug-related records. He added that police are actively tracking the syndicate’s network, which is believed to have ties to international drug trafficking operations.

Investigations discovered that the syndicate smuggled large quantities of drugs from a neighbouring country in northern Malaysia, repackaged them into smaller portions, and then transported them across the sea to another neighbouring country.

He said that the syndicate transported the drugs into the country via land routes, before smuggling them out by sea to a neighbouring country. The operation is believed to be carried out by foreign nationals acting as ‘transporters,’ each earning an estimated RM3,000 per successful trip.

In a separate case, police arrested a local couple and seized various drugs, worth RM160,884, during a raid at a house in Permatang Pauh, at 9pm on Saturday.

“A search of the couple’s house, aged 35 and 44, led to the discovery of 4.939 kg of methamphetamine and 100 Eramin 5 pills. Police also seized cash, two cars, two motorcycles and a watch, with a total value of RM177,100. The couple, both unemployed, tested negative for drugs," he said.

He added that the four suspects belonged to two different drug trafficking syndicates, and that the seized drugs could supply up to 350,000 addicts.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days, until March 29, to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama