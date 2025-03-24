KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has issued 5,113 permits for the sale of fireworks and firecrackers for the period from March 1 to 11 in conjunction with the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a total of 7,223 applications were received during the period with 264 applications not approved and 1,846 applications still in the processing stage.

“During the same period, the police also made 31 arrests and seized fireworks and firecrackers under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000, or both if convicted,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Razarudin warned the successful applicants not to violate the permit conditions as the permit would be revoked.

They also face strict action such as arrest and seizure of their goods under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, he said, and also reminded the public not to engage in the sale or use of explosives without a permit to ensure public safety and order, especially during the Aidilfitri festive season. — Bernama