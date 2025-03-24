SINGAPORE, March 24 — A 34-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after her car was hit by an SBS Transit bus in Bukit Timah yesterday.

The Straits Times reported that the accident occurred at about 12.55pm at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Duke’s Road, citing the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The bus driver, a 46-year-old man, is assisting police with investigations into the incident.

A video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with the blue car partially mounted on a pedestrian walkway and its rear crumpled.

The bus was parked a few metres behind with part of its front bumper severely damaged.

Emergency responders, including an SCDF ambulance, were seen at the scene while bystanders attended to a person under a sheltered walkway.