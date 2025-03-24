KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Fans of the local police drama series Gerak Khas will surely remember Detective Lingam, played by Deen Maidin.

The 60-year-old building supervisor, whose real name is Shamsuddin Maidin, has been acting in dramas and movies for over two decades, and was also known for his Gerak Khas lemang which he used to make and sell during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations every year until the Covid-19 pandemic set in.

The grandfather of three is now back with his special Gerak Khas lemang.

He and three of his friends have come together to open a lemang stall in Taman Putra Ampang near here in conjunction with Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

Opened five days ago, the stall will remain in business until the end of Syawal.

“The decision to offer lemang during this Hari Raya was a spontaneous one,” he told Bernama.

“I’ve not been selling the delicacy for several years. After the pandemic, I’ve been focusing on my job as a building supervisor as well as acting. Age was also a factor that led me to take a break from the business.”

(Lemang is a Malay traditional delicacy made from glutinous rice, coconut milk and salt, cooked in a hollowed bamboo tube coated with banana leaves.)

Deen said the encouragement of his friends and requests from fans on social media inspired him to restart his lemang business.

Although he initially lacked expertise in cooking the delicacy, he said guidance from a friend known as Babe helped him to learn and master the art of preparing lemang.

“Some people may think we boil the lemang, but it is actually cooked traditionally using charcoal embers. The main challenge is ensuring the fire remains stable so that the lemang is cooked perfectly.

“In terms of perfecting its quality, I went through the trial and error process. On the first day, it (lemang) was too salty; on the second day, it was less creamy. So, I adjusted the ingredients and found better suppliers until I achieved a truly satisfying taste,” he said, adding he only uses high-quality glutinous rice.

Deen also said since his lemang carried the name Gerak Khas, he made sure it was first sent to Gerak Khas director Datuk Yusof Haslam for a taste test and feedback before being sold.

“I will always remember Datuk’s advice: if you want to sell something, make sure it’s the best. The Gerak Khas name is significant, so I want people to enjoy something delicious and satisfying,” he said.

Besides lemang, which is sold at prices ranging from RM16 to RM22 each, Deen’s stall also offers chicken and beef rendang at RM12 for 200 grammes, as well as serunding at RM10 for 150 grammes.

As for his acting career, Deen said he continues to receive numerous acting offers and will remain active in the entertainment industry as long as his services are still needed. — Bernama