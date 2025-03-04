KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has today stressed that all religions must be respected and should not be mocked or ridiculed in any form, including through speech, writing, actions, or on social media platforms.

Jakim said that as a multiracial and multi-religious country, Malaysia upholds values of mutual respect, tolerance, and shared well-being under the Malaysia Madani framework.

“Disparaging or ridiculing religious practices of others not only goes against Islamic teachings but may also lead to tensions and disrupt societal harmony,” the department said in a statement here.

It reminded all parties to be mindful of religious sensitivities in their actions and speech, and to refrain from making statements or engaging in conduct that could offend the beliefs of others.

“Respect the freedom of religion, as guaranteed under the Federal Constitution,” it added, referring to Article 11.

The department also cited a verse 6:108 from the Quran, which warns against insulting the deities worshipped by others, as such actions may provoke them to insult Allah in ignorance.

Earlier today, Astro Audio said it has suspended three of its radio announcers following backlash over a video shared on radio channel Era FM’s social media platforms.

The company announced that Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy have been taken off-air until further notice as it conducts an internal review of the matter.

The Communications Ministry said earlier it is investigating Astro’s radio channel Era FM over a clip where its announcers allegedly mocked Hindus and their Thaipusam ritual.

In a separate statement, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also lambasted the announcers’ antics as “highly offensive and deeply concerning”.

In a video shared on the radio station’s social media platforms, one of its announcers, Azad — popularly called Pak Azad — was seen mocking the way Hindu devotees enter a trance while fulfilling their vows.

His colleagues can be heard shouting “Vel, Vel!” and laughing hysterically at Azad’s antics. The video, which has since been taken down, appears to have been taken inside the radio station’s studio.





