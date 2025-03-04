KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Astro Audio said today it has suspended three of its radio announcers following backlash over a video shared on radio channel Era FM’s social media platforms.

The company announced that Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy have been taken off-air until further notice as it conducts an internal review of the matter.

“Our announcers have acknowledged their mistake and have issued a public apology,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“As a responsible broadcaster, we take this matter seriously, and after careful consideration, we have decided to take the three individuals off-air while we review the situation internally.”

Astro Audio expressed regret over the incident and apologised for any hurt or disappointment caused.

The company said it remains committed to upholding the trust of its listeners and maintaining a respectful and inclusive media environment.

It added that steps will be taken to strengthen content review processes to ensure its programming aligns with audience expectations and values.

Astro Audio also confirmed its cooperation with authorities and regulators to ensure compliance with all guidelines and requirements.

The Communications Ministry said earlier it is investigating Astro’s radio channel Era FM over a clip where its announcers allegedly mocked Hindus and their Thaipusam ritual.

In a separate statement, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also lambasted the announcers’ antics as “highly offensive and deeply concerning”.

In a video shared on the radio station’s social media platforms, one of its announcers, Azad — popularly called Pak Azad — was seen mocking the way Hindu devotees enter a trance while fulfilling their vows.

His colleagues can be heard shouting “Vel, Vel!” and laughing hysterically at Azad’s antics. The video, which has since been taken down, appears to have been taken inside the radio station’s studio.