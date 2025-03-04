KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Communications Ministry said today it is investigating Astro’s radio channel Era FM over a clip where its announcers allegedly mocked Hindus and their Thaipusam ritual.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will summon Astro and the management of the Era FM to provide a full explanation.

“I have ordered MCMC to conduct a detailed investigation, including summoning Astro and the management of the radio station to MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation.

“This is to ensure that action can be taken based on existing regulations and laws,” Fahmi said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also lambasted the announcers’ antics as “highly offensive and deeply concerning”.

“Any form of mockery or disrespect towards it, or any religious practice, for that matter, is unacceptable,” he said, referring to the kavadi.

“Astro Radio must conduct a thorough investigation into this matter, and take appropriate action against those responsible immediately.”

Earlier, three radio announcers from Era FM’s breakfast show 3 Pagi Era — Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy — issued an apology following public backlash over the video.

“To all our friends who are watching, we from 3 Pagi Era: me, Azad Jazmin and Radin would like to apologise to all parties in relation to our video which was uploaded on Era’s social media recently.

“Our antics have made others uncomfortable and had hurt the feelings of some parties and our Indian friends,” Nabil said in an apology video posted on its social media channels.

“We will also ensure that the same matter will not repeat in the future,” co-announcer Radin added.

“We are also always open to receive comments and criticisms to better ourselves, especially from our loyal audience of Era. Once again, we deeply apologise for our mistake, which we did unknowingly. Extremely sorry from us, from 3 Pagi Era,” Azad said.

In a video shared on the radio station’s social media platforms, one of its announcers, Azad — popularly called Pak Azad — was seen mocking the way Hindu devotees enter a trance while fulfilling their vows.

His colleagues can be heard shouting “Vel, Vel!” and laughing hysterically at Azad’s antics. The video, which has since been taken down, appears to have been taken inside the radio station’s studio.

The Hindu community here celebrated Thaipusam last month.