KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A driver was burnt to death in his vehicle after a crash at Kilometer 5.6 of the Setia Tropika exit, near Kempas, Johor Baru, today.

Senior Operations Commander from the Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Assistant Fire Superintendent (PPgB) Taufiq Atan said his team received an emergency call at 4.58am before dispatching a team to the location, Berita Harian reported.

“The fire involved a Honda City, which was approximately 90 per cent burned, with the vehicle believed to have lost control and hit the divider.

“There was one victim who was burned to death. The body was handed over to the police,” he said in a statement.