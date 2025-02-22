KUCHING, Feb 22 — A fire at Kampung Siol Kandis in Petra Jaya here early yesterday destroyed two wooden houses and damaged another.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported among the 17 occupants of the three houses, although one man in his 20s was treated for breathing difficulties.

“The man experienced breathing difficulties after helping to move belongings from his burning house. He was given on-site treatment and then sent to Sarawak General Hospital,” it said in a statement.

According to Bomba, teams from the Petra Jaya, Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations were rushed to the location following a call at 12.32am.

It said the fire was brought under control by 1am and fully extinguished at 2.37am.

“Two houses were completely razed, while the third was about 10 per cent damaged,” it added.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. — The Borneo Post