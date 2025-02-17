SIBU, Feb 17 — A sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked near a shophouse at Jalan Wawasan here was destroyed in fire in the wee hours today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie said the incident did not involve any casualties.

He said a report was received at 1.02am and firefighters from Sungai Merah fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved a white SUV.

“The vehicle’s registration number could not be identified as the owner was not present at the scene. The vehicle was 100 per cent destroyed, but no casualties were involved,” he said in a statement.

Andy said the response team used one initial hose line and one water jet from the fire engine’s tank to extinguish the car fire.

“After ensuring safety and confirming no signs of reignition, the team returned to the station,” he said.

He added that the cause of the fire and value of losses are still under investigation.

The operation ended at 1.42am. — The Borneo Post