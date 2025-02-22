SARIKEI, Feb 22 — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a stationary lorry at the Jalan Rajang intersection here yesterday morning.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik said Chieng Siew Heng, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“The accident involved the victim’s motorcycle and a five-tonne lorry parked by the side of the road.

“The victim was flung into a drain and a team from the Sarikei fire station was sent to the location to recover the body,” he said in a statement.

He said the body was handed over to police for further action.

Bomba personnel later flushed the road of debris from the accident before departing back to their station. — The Borneo Post