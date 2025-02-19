BINTULU, Feb 19 — A man who went fishing on the banks of the Sungai Nyigu late yesterday evening and failed to return home was found drowned today.

He is suspected of being attacked by a crocodile.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations control centre (PGO) said the search and rescue operation team found the body of the victim, David Gira, 49, at 2.32 pm.

The spokesman said the victim’s body was found about 1.8 kilometres downstream from the location where the victim had left his motorcycle.

“The victim is feared to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing on the banks of the Sungai Nyigu because there were bite marks on the victim’s body,” said the spokesman in a statement this afternoon.

The victim’s family identified the body and then the body was handed over to the police for further action.

Yesterday at 5.30 pm, the victim had gone fishing in the river near the workers’ lodgings at the Borneo Shipping Timber Agencies Sdn Bhd, and a police report was lodged by his wife regarding her husband’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an Indonesian man died when the truck he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident in front of the Daiken factory, Kidurong, at 4.30 pm yesterday.

According to the PGO spokesman, the victim Muhamad Arif, 50, who was trapped in the driver’s seat, was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health Malaysia officials.

The firefighters then extricated the victim using rescue equipment and subsequently handed the body over to the police for further action. — Bernama