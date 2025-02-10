KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 —An elderly climber died while attempting to reach the summit of Mount Kinabalu yesterday.

The 65-year-old local man was reported unconscious at the 5.5-kilometre mark of the mountain, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Ridwan Mohd Taib, said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.11pm.

A team of six personnel, including members of the Mountain Search and Rescue Team (MoSAR), mountain guides, and ParkSAR officers, was deployed to the scene.

“The victim was brought down using the ‘Robinson stretcher’ method to Timpohon Gate.

“Upon arrival at Timpohon Gate, the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health (KKM),” he said when contacted today.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action, and the operation concluded at 8.03pm.