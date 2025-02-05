PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — Malaysian peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) are safe, said the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

In a statement today, Wisma Putra said it is closely monitoring the security situation in the DRC.

The Ministry is collaborating with the Malaysian High Commission in Namibia, which is also accredited to the DRC, and the Defence Ministry to assess the situation and ensure the safety of Malaysians in the country.

“Malaysians intending to travel to the DRC are strongly advised to defer their plans until the security situation stabilises,” the statement read.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Malaysian High Commission in Windhoek, Namibia, via telephone at (+264-61) 259 342 / (+264-61) 259 344 or email at [email protected].

Wisma Putra said it will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as necessary, added the statement.

According to international media, the takeover by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has exacerbated an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with reports indicating over 2,000 bodies requiring burial and at least 900 people killed in recent fighting. — Bernama