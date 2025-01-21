PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said it was not wrong for him as prime minister to hear updates from an Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) official on the outcome of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) 1MDB investigation against him in 2016.

Najib said this while testifying in his own trial involving over RM2 billion of 1MDB funds, which allegedly entered his personal AmIslamic bank accounts and which he is accused of laundering as illegal money.

Today, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib read out multiple excerpts of a 12-page transcript of a recorded 14.51 minute-long phone call on January 5, 2016 close to midnight from deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad to Najib.

Najib did not dispute that the phone conversation took place, but instead confirmed it was about a probe against him. Najib was prime minister from 2009 to 2018.

Akram: Clearly the purpose of the call is to update you about MACC’s investigation. The whole conversation is about a DPP updating you on an investigation that was carried out against you, correct, Datuk Seri?

Najib: Ya, ya.

Akram: Agree with me, at the point of this conversation, you were the then prime minister?

Najib: Correct.

Akram: Agree with me, you as prime minister should not listen to the explanation of a DPP about an investigation that is being carried out against you yourself?

Najib: I did not interfere, I did not interfere at all.

Akram: The fact that you let yourself listen to an update about an investigation against you is wrong.

Najib: I disagree.

Najib disagreed that the reason why he had enquired about the 1MDB investigation against him was because he had a personal interest in 1MDB.

Akram said that the investigation in the recorded phone call was being carried out against Najib in 2015 over the money deposited in the latter’s personal bank accounts, and that the money was said to have originated from 1MDB.

Dzulkifli was serving in the AGC as National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team director, before he was appointed as the MACC chief on August 1, 2016.

Dzulkifli replaced his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, who left his role as MACC chief on August 1, 2016 before reaching the mandatory retirement age.

