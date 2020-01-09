Bombshell audio reveals ex-MACC chief telling Najib ‘I feel like crying... you have been played out’

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 8, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The following are excerpts from a taped telephone conversation that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) claims to be between former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad on January 5, 2016, over a probe into SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The 15-minute recording was revealed by MACC yesterday. Dzulkifli then was a DPP in the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) prior to his appointment as the MACC chief on August 1, 2016.

The call was answered by Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and Dzulkifli was heard saying that the investigation paper had been received and it “is not very good.”

Dzulkifli: If it is possible, I would like to see Datuk Seri himself because we have received the investigation paper. I want to update (him) it is not very good.

Rosmah: Is it about those three names?

Dzulkifli: The three are mentioned Datuk Seri’s name is there.

Rosmah: Datuk’s name. Why is that so?

Dzulkifli: It is for this reason that I want to speak to Datuk Seri himself.

The conversation continued, then between Najib and Dzulkifli who informed the former that the investigation paper had come in.

Dzulkifli: AG (attorney general) has received it. We received the IP yesterday, and it is not very good.

Najib: What happened, why are they saying something else?

Dzulkifli: The IP is with me, Datuk Seri.

Najib: How is it that I am now involved?

Dzulkifli: To me, it looks very bad. Looking at it, I feel like crying.

Najib: I am not involved at all.

Dzulkifli: I do not know, Datuk Seri. Very clear, the IP. I have been instructed by the attorney general to assist him.

Then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad speaks to Bernama at his office in Putrajaya August 13, 2016. — Bernama pic

Dzulkifli was heard repeatedly saying that he had not expected the matter to become that serious and said: “I am sorry, Datuk Seri, I feel Datuk Seri has been played out.”

Dzulkifli said he and the AG, Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, can handle on the legal side.

Dzulkifli: I took the IP just now and brought it to my office. There’s no problem as far as Tan Sri AG and I are concerned. He is very good. We are on the same page. We just want to update you on the proposal of the MACC.

Najib: That’s not right. What has been proposed is way out, does not sound good.

Dzulkifli: Right, Datuk Seri. We are really concerned. That’s why I feel that you should know about this. On the legal side, we can handle it. Tan Sri Apandi can handle it, there’s no issue. Besides the legal aspect, I did not expect it to become that serious.

Najib: How can this be so?

Dzulkifli: I apologise, Datuk Seri. You have been had.

Najib: Has Apandi seen it?

Dzulkifli: He was also shocked, really shocked. Now we have to think of a plan of what to do. There is no issue legally we can support. Like what Datuk Seri has said, it’s as if (Tan Sri Abdul) Gani (Patail’s) decision is right.

Najib: That cannot be.

Dzulkifli: Just now, the 1MDB IO (investigating officer) came and briefed me on the case. I told him there is no more issue with 1MDB. The police are okay with me. He informed about an earlier case. When I heard that, I was shocked, Datuk Seri. It is not Gani alone, Datuk Seri. He had heard about the matter. If Datuk Seri wishes, I can bring him to you.

Dzulkifli was also heard saying that the investigation paper had been tabled before the special panel. He also said it was strange that such a panel had been set up.

Dzulkifli: The special panel was set up with five members. Why the need for such a panel Previously, the IP is sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers. It is as if the panel concurred with the MACC.

Najib: They are really trying to fix me.

Dzulkifli: It appears to be so, Datuk Seri. — Bernama