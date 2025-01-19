IPOH, Jan 19 — The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed receiving a report of a tiger attack on livestock near Kampung Kolam, Tanjung Rambutan, last Friday.

Its director, Yusoff Shariff, said the report was lodged by villagers around noon.

“We believe it was an adult tiger based on paw prints and the nature of the attack. However, further details regarding the tiger’s gender and weight can only be determined after reviewing footage from cameras installed at the site,” he told Bernama when contacted.

This is the second tiger sighting in the village after footprints were discovered at several locations on Dec 21, 2023.

Yusoff said the department believes the tiger is likely the same one that attacked cattle in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Choh, Ulu Kinta, on Dec 26 last year.

Villagers have been urged to monitor their livestock closely and prevent them from roaming freely, particularly near the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Kampung Kolam resident Muhammad Haniff Abd Aziz, 41, expressed hope the tiger would be captured soon to ease villagers’ fears, as the attack site is only about a kilometre from residential areas. — Bernama