KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Three suspects linked to car theft and robbery were shot dead by police at Persiaran Kota Emerald in Rawang earlier today.

Director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, told Harian Metro that the suspects had been using rental cars with fake registration plates to commit their crimes.

“Today, they once again employed this tactic by renting another car and switching the number plates,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the national daily, police had been tracking the group as part of Op Lejang, an operation launched last year to combat car theft.

The report added that officers attempted to apprehend the suspects at around noon, but the suspects fired shots before fleeing.

The chase ended at Persiaran Kota Emerald, where the suspects were fatally shot inside their vehicle, it said.

“This year alone, they were involved in six car theft cases. Two suspects have been identified as aged 40 and 43,” Mohd Shuhaily said during a press conference at the scene.

He confirmed that both identified suspects had criminal records, while efforts are ongoing to identify the third suspect.