KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The lawsuit filed by Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad against Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki regarding a post on X, which was allegedly defamatory to the Health Minister, was amicably resolved at the Sessions Court here today.

Lawyer Datuk SN Nair, representing Dzulkefly, said both parties had reached an agreement to settle the case out of court, though the details of the settlement could not be disclosed.

“Consequently, the plaintiff (Dzulkefly) withdrew the lawsuit, and the settlement was recorded before Judge Norakhmar Mohd Sani. The trial, which was scheduled to begin today and continue until Friday, has been vacated,” Nair said when met by reporters after the proceedings in chambers before Norakhmar.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohamed Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, representing Asyraf Wajdi, who is UMNO secretary-general, confirmed the matter.

“The judge thanked both parties for resolving the case in the best possible way without the need for a trial,” said the lawyer.

On April 12, 2022, Dzulkefly, as the plaintiff, filed a lawsuit against Asyraf Wajdi for allegedly posting a defamatory message on X on Aug 24, 2020, which was also published on the defendant’s Facebook page. Dzulkefly sought general, aggravated, and exemplary damages.

According to the statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged that the post implied he was practising cronyism and nepotism, particularly in the appointment of his daughter to the Board of Directors of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM). The post also accused him of abusing his power and position as Health Minister for personal and family gain.

Dzulkefly asserted that these defamatory statements were baseless and untrue, as at the time of his daughter’s appointment, AIM was governed by the Board of Trustees, which comprised representatives from the government of the time, then Barisan Nasional, and the plaintiff was not a minister, while the Pakatan Harapan political party was not in power at that time.

He said that the appointment was based on an objective assessment of his daughter’s merits and qualifications, and the Ministry of Health had issued a clear media statement stating that the ministry was not involved in the appointment of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi, in his defence statement, said that the post was made without any malicious intent to damage the reputation or good name of the plaintiff. — Bernama