JELEBU, Dec 3 — Vehicle owners must be more attentive to announcements regarding recall for inspection by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that although it is not an offence if they fail to comply with such announcements, it is to avoid risks to personal and public safety, especially if the vehicle has hazardous issues.

“Usually, when a manufacturer finds any defect or technical issue with the vehicle, they are required to notify JPJ, and JPJ will then announce the recall. This is the standard procedure.

“It is a personal risk, not an issue of guilt... if they do not respond to the JPJ recall (for inspection), they will bear the safety risks, which we do not want, that’s why the announcement comes from JPJ because owners will take it more seriously. If the company calls, they might ignore it because it’s not from the authorities,” he said.

He told this to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Negeri Sembilan-level MyLesen Programme 2024, which benefitted over 400 recipients, including the Orang Asli community, students, and youth.

Loke further explained that previously, vehicle manufacturers usually made recall announcements, but the government now mandates that such announcements be made by JPJ.

Previously, the media reported that JPJ had initiated recalls of various vehicle types for inspection due to technical issues, including problems with wheel speed sensors affecting the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), traction control, and speedometer accuracy.

Meanwhile, Loke, who is also the Member of Parliament for Seremban, said as of yesterday, over 11 million individuals had the JPJeID to access the MyJPJ App, while more than 14 million users had downloaded the app.

“As of Oct 31, RM222.7 million has been recorded for transactions related to the renewal of Road Tax and Malaysian Driving Licences digitally. This shows acceptance of the digital transformation, which enhances efficiency for both users and the department,” he said.

Earlier, Loke said that 2,239 individuals successfully obtained Class B2 (Motorcycle) and PSV (E-Hailing) licences in the state this year, with 591 Orang Asli obtaining Class B2 driving licences.

“We are also collaborating with the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) to identify eligible Orang Asli individuals for driving licences this year, including in Negeri Sembilan. This is our focus as their awareness is still low,” he said.

He added that the MyLesen programme presents an opportunity for the B40 group to improve their standard of living, as it allows individuals to work in sectors that require transportation, such as e-hailing drivers or other jobs requiring a driving licence.— Bernama