KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — As Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) prepares for its seventh annual general meeting (AGM) this weekend, all eyes will be on the party’s newly reshaped leadership in the lead-up to Malaysia’s 16th general election, which must take place by 2028.

This AGM is particularly significant for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, as rising tensions between key members, PAS and Gerakan, signal potential fractures within the alliance.

Kicking off with the meetings of Bersatu’s youth and women’s wings today, here are several key developments to watch for during this year’s assembly.

A new leadership line-up

While Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remains president of Bersatu, the party held elections earlier this month, resulting in a notable reshuffling of its leadership ranks.

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was promoted from secretary-general to deputy president, while Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who previously held the deputy president position, has now been elevated to vice president.

The party’s supreme council, which is responsible for decision-making, now includes fresh faces such as former Youth chief and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, as well as Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin.

Meanwhile, the position of Bersatu Youth chief has gone to Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham, a former deputy chief of PKR Youth.

Azmin Ali speaks during Perikatan Nasional manifesto launch for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election in Selangor on May 6, 2024. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

One of the most closely watched figures at this AGM will be Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who has taken on the role of secretary-general for both Bersatu and the broader PN coalition.

Azmin’s political career has been marked by significant twists, from his rise within PKR to his dramatic defection in 2020 during the Sheraton Move, which led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

This new leadership lineup has garnered a mixed reception among Bersatu’s grassroots leaders.

Reports have emerged of Hassan Rasid, head of the Tenggara division in Johor, resigning from the party along with 30 others, including 15 division committee members.

Hassan cited dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, accusing it of poor management and a lack of transparency.

Such grievances may resurface during the AGM as delegates seek answers, particularly with the recent changes in leadership.

The power struggle within PN

Internally, the PN coalition has also been grappling with tensions, particularly between PAS and Bersatu.

A key point of contention is Bersatu’s insistence that its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, remain PN’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general election, as asserted by Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Ahmad Faizal Azumu has similarly reiterated that Muhyiddin should retain his position as the coalition’s “poster boy” for GE16.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the party’s special assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre in Selayang, Selangor on March 2, 2024. — File picture by Hari Anggara.

However, PAS has signalled its disagreement.

The party’s spiritual leader, Datuk Hashim Jasin, has argued that the candidate for prime minister should reflect the coalition’s collective strength and the current political landscape.

Given PAS’s robust grassroots network and its 41 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, Hashim believes PAS is better positioned to lead the coalition.

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau has vowed to challenge Hashim’s position during the next supreme council meeting, suggesting that a broader coalition-building strategy may be required to form a government in the present political climate.

For now, Muhyiddin has maintained that the decision on the prime ministerial candidate will be made collectively at the PN supreme council meeting, rather than being determined by any one individual leader.

With two former prime ministers — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin — hailing from Bersatu, this AGM could become a platform for grassroots members to rally behind their president, positioning him as the prime ministerial candidate for the coalition and affirming Bersatu’s dominance within PN.

The AGM begins today and will conclude on Sunday at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor.