KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin sid the decision on who will be Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) prime minister candidate will be made collectively at the coalition’s supreme council meeting, rather than by any individual leader.

Speaking in an interview with Malaysiakini, Muhyiddin responded to recent debates within PN, particularly surrounding the leadership of the coalition, following remarks made by PAS spiritual adviser Hashim Jasin.

Hashim had expressed belief that PAS, with its 41 MPs, was better suited to lead PN, given its stronger grassroots machinery.

Muhyiddin, however, made it clear that any discussions about the PM candidacy would not be decided through public statements or individual opinions but would instead be handled by PN’s supreme council, which includes the presidents, deputy presidents, vice-presidents, and secretaries-general of the coalition parties.

“We don’t want to debate here. I think it is not fair to debate a ‘yes or no’ by talking to me. Let them (PN supreme council) debate and discuss,” the Bersatu president was quoted saying.

When asked if he would step aside if PAS were to field a candidate for prime minister, Muhyiddin reiterated that it was not a matter for him to decide alone. He added that if the PN supreme council decides on a PAS leader as the candidate, he would have no objections, as long as the decision had the backing of the majority within the coalition.

“I have no problem,” he said. “If anyone says someone else is a better candidate, and everyone agrees, okay. I have no problem.”

The issue of the prime ministerial candidate has gained increased attention, especially after recent exchanges between leaders of Bersatu, PAS, and Gerakan. Bersatu vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu had reaffirmed Muhyiddin’s “poster boy” status for PN, insisting that others should not aspire to the top position.

In response to this, Gerakan president Dominic Lau said he would raise objections to Hashim’s remarks during the next supreme council meeting, suggesting that coalitions within coalitions would be necessary in the current political landscape to form a government.

Muhyiddin said there was no quarrel over the issue, but emphasised that such matters should be handled with more control within the coalition.

Muhyiddin also explained that any decision regarding the prime minister candidate would be based on the collective interests of PN’s component parties, considering factors like voter acceptance and the person’s ability to lead.