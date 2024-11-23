KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 – Perikatan Nasional (PN) reportedly has yet to determine its candidate for prime minister in the 16th general election (GE16), as discussions on election strategies are considered premature.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Vice-President Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was quoted saying the coalition’s leadership had however collectively decided on Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as its Parliamentary Leader.

“Perikatan Nasional has never specifically discussed who will be the prime minister candidate for GE16, and there is no need for us to discuss it,” he told Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

“Even if such discussions were to take place, it is still too early as our focus now is on addressing the people’s welfare, which has been burdened by the government’s policies.”

Ahmad Faizal also highlighted the distinction between Muhyiddin’s role as PN’s Parliamentary Leader and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s position as Opposition Leader in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said this arrangement reflected the coalition’s approach to leadership, noting the collective decision-making involved in appointing Muhyiddin as PN’s parliamentary leader.

Ahmad Faizal also dismissed speculation about other potential candidates, saying Muhyiddin’s appointment was not solely endorsed by Bersatu.

Yesterday, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin had denied that Muhyiddin was confirmed as PN’s candidate for prime minister in GE16, saying no decision had been reached within the coalition.



