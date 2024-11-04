PETALING JAYA, Nov 4 — Former Parti Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, or popularly known as Peja, was voted as one of the party’s three vice-presidents at the internal elections that concluded yesterday.

The two other new vice-presidents are Putrajaya MP and former education minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee in a result that was widely expected amid speculation that the outcome was “predetermined” to avert internal division.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will stay as Bersatu president for the new term together with Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who remains as deputy president after both posts were not contested.

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, once touted as the contender for the number two post, sat out from all top posts competitions that was rumoured to be a compromise he made to keep the party united.

Azmin’s faction, however, was said to be unhappy, which has fuelled rumours that many of them could walk out of Bersatu. Azmin retained his post as Gombak Bersatu chief.

Some of the major leaders who are said to be in his faction did win supreme council memberships, the most notable being Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and Dr Afif Bahardin.