KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — PAS has not endorsed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) prime minister candidate, said Datuk Hashim Jasin who insisted the Islamist party must now lead the coalition.

The PAS spiritual leader said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was in no position to make this unilateral declaration, adding that his party’s views must not be taken for granted.

In an interview with Utusan Malaysia published today, Hashim appeared to suggest that PAS was losing patience with being a subordinate in the Opposition coalition.

“Considering leadership qualifications, I believe PAS is better suited to lead, given our larger number of (parliamentary) seats and stronger nationwide machinery," Hashim was quoted as saying.

“Although PAS holds only the position of deputy within Perikatan Nasional, our track record in Parliament is superior, in addition to our community work and other efforts,” he said.

According to the Malay newspaper, Hashim was responding to Bersatu vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu saying PN will maintain Muhyiddin as its candidate to be PM for the 16th general election.

Ahmad Faizal also rejected any possible alternatives, saying Muhyddin was the “undisputed choice” for the national election due in 2027.

Hashim disputed this. Instead, he said such a key decision must be carefully considered as it could affect the coalition’s chances of winning GE16.

Despite his party being the clear power behind the coalition, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is only one of four vice-chairmen in PN.

PAS controls 49 of the 74 parliamentary seats under coalition’s control, with Bersatu holding the remaining 25. The other PN parties — Gerakan and MIPP — have none.

It also controls all the state assemblies under PN administraion.

In the previous general election, a “green wave” of support — named in reference to the PAS party colour — was credited with propelling the PN coalition nearly to the cusp of taking power.