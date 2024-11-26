KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 –– Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has officially been appointed as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) new secretary-general, confirmed party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin confirmed the appointment, stating that it would be formally announced soon, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today which quoted his interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian yesterday.

“It’s final, I had mentioned this earlier but perhaps at the time, many might have wondered whether it was true or not. But I would like to reiterate that it is indeed confirmed, and I have agreed to appoint Azmin as Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general,” he said.

Azmin, who is also Bersatu Selangor chairman and Hulu Kelang state assemblyman, had previously declined the offer, stating his desire to focus on the Selangor PN’s efforts to recapture the state in the next elections.

In a recent interview with Sinar Harian, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had explained that the offer to Azmin had been carefully considered, ensuring that he was well-qualified for the role.

Muhyiddin revealed that he had met with Azmin to discuss the party’s direction and expressed confidence that the former Selangor menteri besar would be instrumental in strengthening both Bersatu and PN.

“I’ve met with him and discussed heart to heart, we talked about what should be done and alhamdulillah (praise be to God), he willingly agreed. There are no more issues.

“We want to make Bersatu a model party in terms of management, administration, free from corruption and work diligently,” he added.

“But maybe we will announce (the appointment) after the general assembly or during the assembly,” Muhyiddin told the Malay daily, saying he also made several other appointments including the party’s information chief, treasurer, and others.

The party president also mentioned that the announcement of Azmin’s appointment could take place after the upcoming general assembly or during the assembly itself.

In a separate matter, Muhyiddin dismissed claims that any PN leader had been mandated to negotiate with Barisan Nasional (BN) to form a new unity government.

He also denied accusations that PN had attempted to persuade BN to exit the current government.

“I have only just heard about (the claims), I would also like to know who the person (involved) is. As PN chairman and Bersatu president myself, I have never made such attempts. But I don’t know about others, whether from inside or outside the party, I don’t know the real thing. That’s all I can say,” he said.

On Sunday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that there had been attempts to persuade BN to withdraw from the unity government and form a new one, with an offer of the prime minister’s position in exchange.

However, Zahid did not disclose who was behind these attempts.