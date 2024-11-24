KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — On the final day of the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) here, visitors had the opportunity to experience life as a welder by trying out a welding simulator at the booth of the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA).

The welding simulator, which attracted significant attention from visitors, was one of the highlights of the three-day programme held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre since Friday.

Manpower Department public relations officer Rostam Hamzan said the activity aimed to give visitors a hands-on experience of the welding profession.

“This simulation replicates the entire welding process, including the use of appropriate uniforms.

“Visitors can evaluate the success of their welding work, which helps to raise public awareness of this profession,” he told Bernama today.

Staff from the Ministry of Human Resources assisting visitors in using a welding simulator at the Ministry’s booth (KESUMA) during the MADANI Government’s Two-Year Programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today. — Bernama pic

In addition to the welding simulator activity, the ministry also provided opportunities for youths to apply for admission to skills institutes under KESUMA.

“At our booth, we also offer reskilling and upskilling services for workers. Parents have also visited to understand potential educational pathways for their children.

“The response to 2TM has been overwhelming, with visitors not only engaging with KESUMA’s booth but exploring other government booths as well,” he said, adding that other activities at the booth included augmented reality (AR) and 3D printing demonstrations.

A visitor from Setapak, Amir Syafuan Hamzah, 19, said he was excited to try the welding simulation and learn about the benefits of pursuing a career in TVET.

“The welding field is fascinating, and I was informed that it offers high earning potential. TVET actually opens vast opportunities for youths,” he said.

Sazali Ismail, 44, from Shah Alam, said TVET should no longer be underestimated as it promises career opportunities at higher levels.

“There are welders earning high salaries. The information obtained at KESUMA’s booth helps youths make informed decisions about their career and education,” he said. — Bernama

