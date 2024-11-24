KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Jewellery is one of the main adornments of women, but how often is it cleaned?

Don’t worry because the Malaysian Museum Department (JMM) is offering a free ‘Jom Cuci Emas’ service at the Ministry of National Unity’s booth at the Two-Year MADANI Government (2TM) programme at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, which will end today.

JMM Conservation Division assistant curator Sharipah Lok Lok Syed Idrus said the jewellery cleaning service is an interactive activity with visitors, for them to share in the department’s metal artefact conservation activities.

“In addition to gold and white gold, we also clean silver jewellery. The process takes about five minutes and during that time, we will take the opportunity to share the conservation methods carried out by JMM with visitors.

“The cleaning uses a machine and jewellery cleaning concentrate to restore the shine of gold safely without corroding the metal,” she told Bernama here today.

The jewellery cleaning service was held for the first time, and was carried out in front of visitors. — Bernama pic

Sharipah Lok Lok said that so far the service has received an encouraging response not only from women, but also from men who want to clean their wedding rings made of silver.

Private sector worker Shahira Nasrun, 28, from Setapak here said she did not expect such a service to be provided, as it is usually done by goldsmith shops for a certain fee.

“I myself haven’t washed my gold chain in five years. So the opportunity to get a free wash is definitely worth taking advantage of... it looks shinier after cleaning and the process doesn’t take long,” she said.

Another visitor, Nor Atiqah Abdul Rahim, 35, said the service offered was very beneficial to her because she got a lot of input on the conservation work by JMM, while waiting for her jewellery to be washed.

“Before, we only saw what was on display, but we didn’t know the work behind the scenes. It’s fun because they also share their experiences and we can also ask questions.... and before you know it the jewellery is ready,” she said. — Bernama



