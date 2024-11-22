KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited the public to attend the Two Years of Madani Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform, which will take place from today until Sunday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that the event is a government initiative to share the achievements of two years of the Madani Government administration and bringing together various government services in one location.

“Insya-Allah, I will also be present to officiate the 2TM Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform this Saturday.

“This will be a significant moment for civil servants to renew their commitment in line with the public service reform agenda under the Madani Government,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy discounts on essential items.

Themed “Madani di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni”, the 2TM Programme will run from 9 am to 6 pm, offering a variety of services from ministries, agencies and government departments to the public.

In addition to service exhibitions by participating ministries, the event will feature various activities and attractive offers, including entrepreneur booths and the Madani Rahmah Sale. — Bernama