PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The location of the Madani government’s second anniversary celebration scheduled for November 22-24 has been changed to Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the matter was decided at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

“This was announced by the Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar) in today’s meeting, among other things may be location and space factors,” he said at the Communications Minister’s weekly press conference here today.

The location of the celebration was previously set at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Kuala Lumpur.

Commenting further, Fahmi said the celebration is expected to be attended by the entire national administration machinery including the prime minister and the Cabinet ministers as well as the heads of departments and agencies.

“Details of the programmes which will be held in conjunction with this celebration will be announced soon,” he said. — Bernama