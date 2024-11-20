KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The police will offer a 60 per cent discount on traffic summonses from November 22 to 24 in conjunction with the second-year anniversary of the Madani government.

The initiative, part of Program Dua Tahun Kerajaan Madani, will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre daily from 9am to 6pm.

The Home Ministry’s official Facebook page announced that the discount campaign coincides with the Konvensyen Nasional Reformasi Perkhidmatan Awam 2024, an event aimed at civil servants, as reported by the New Straits Times.

While the criteria for the discount have not been disclosed, previous campaigns excluded certain offences.

These included summonses related to traffic lights, emergency lanes, double-line overtaking, dangerous overtaking, accidents, non-compoundable offences, court cases, exhaust modifications, and heavy vehicles.

Op Selamat-related offences were also not included in previous discounts.