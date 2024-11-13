KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The government has no plans to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork and alcohol.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said it is up to restaurant owners to apply for halal certification.

“The Government, in the Cabinet Meeting on September 18, 2024, agreed to maintain the existing policy, which is that applications for the Malaysian Halal Certification (SHPM), managed by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Malaysian Islamic Religious Council, State Islamic Religious Departments, remain voluntary as they have been since the system was first implemented in 1974.

“This policy has been further supported by the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“This existing policy means that it is open to any industry that is prepared to comply with all the requirements, standards, and Malaysian halal certification standards,” he said in a parliamentary written reply to Besut MP Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh.

Na’im also said that premises using the labels “no pork, no alcohol” are not necessarily halal.

“The term ‘halal’ refers to each product, food premise, or consumer item that meets Shariah, health, hygiene, safety, and quality standards.

“In this regard, Jakim continues to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of SPHM certification for the food and business industry,” he said.